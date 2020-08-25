Ratko Mladic’s appeal procedure opens in The Hague

Sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for genocide and crimes against humanity during the war in the former Yugoslavia, the former military leader of the Bosnian Serbs Ratko Mladicse will appear again on Tuesday before international justice for his appeal process.

“The Butcher in the Balkans” reappears for international justice. The appeal against Ratko Mladic, a former Bosnian Serb military leader, opened on Tuesday, August 25 in The Hague.

Ratko Mladic was sentenced in the first instance to life imprisonment, especially for his role in the genocide in Srebrenica, and has health and memory problems, claims his council, which unsuccessfully asked to postpone the hearings. Originally scheduled for March, these have already been postponed for the first time since Ratko Mladic underwent colon surgery and a second time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 78-year-old appeared on Tuesday morning, a weak person wearing a mask and complained that he had difficulty following the court proceedings through his headphones. “This negotiation is inappropriate and poses a risk of denial of justice,” his lawyer, Dragan Ivetic, said in his introductory remarks.

Behind the Srebrenica massacre

Ratko Mladic is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of overseeing the massacre of 8,000 Muslims, men and young people, in the 1995 Srebrenica enclave and the siege of Sarajevo, the Bosnian capital, which lasted 43 months and claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people.

Both the defense and the prosecution appealed. In the verdict, the ICTY acquitted Ratko Mladic of genocide in several other municipalities, which forms the bulk of the appeal that was prosecuted.

Ratko Mladic is one of the most important leaders tried by international justice for crimes committed during the war in the former Yugoslavia, in addition to the former political leader of the Bosnian Serbs Radovan Karadzic and the former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic, who died in his cell in The Hague. had a heart attack in 2006, before his trial was completed.

Radovan Karadzic, sentenced to 40 years in prison in the first instance for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, was finally sentenced on appeal to life in prison in 2019.

The first hearings in Ratko Mladic’s appeal process, closed to the public due to the new coronavirus, take place on Tuesday and Wednesday before the International Criminal Tribunal for Justice (MTPI), which resumed work of the ICTY after its closure.

Ratko Mladic will have the opportunity to speak on Wednesday for 10 minutes at the end of the hearing.

With Reuters and AFP