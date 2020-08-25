second night of riots in Wisconsin, National Guard watched

Scrapped protesters and law enforcement officials for the second night in a row in Wisconsin on Monday, where police repeatedly shot a black man in the back on Sunday.

Anger is escalating in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Eversa on Monday, August 24, ordered the deployment of national guards to support the police, who would meet protesters for the second night in a row. The latter came to shout his complaint to the police, who shot several times in the back at a black man on Sunday.

The mayor of Kenosha, a town on the shores of Lake Michigan 65 miles south of Milwaukee, was facing dozens of protesters demanding the arrest of police officers involved in the shooting. Some protesters tried to break into the public security building when the mayor, John Antaramian, took refuge there after fleeing the angry crowd.

Protests despite the curfew

Shortly after dark, protesters gathered defending the night curfew imposed by the authorities outside the courthouse to shout their anger and threw water bottles at the sheriff’s deputies, who responded with tear gas.

Moments later, several National Guard trucks were seen near the center, near the courthouse and the public security building.

Jacob Blake, 29, who was rushed to hospital on Sunday, is in stable condition after the operation, his father told reporters.

According to the family lawyer, Blake’s three young sons witnessed a shooting while inside a yard for his father in the family car.

The video captured by a witness shows Blake walking towards the driver’s side of a gray SUV, followed by two police officers pointing their weapons at his back. Seven gunshots are heard as Blake, who appears to be unarmed, opens the front door of the vehicle.

It is not known if the officers saw anything inside the vehicle that could explain their actions and if one or both police officers used their weapons.

Administrative leave for police officers

Police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, the Wisconsin Justice Department said Monday. The governor also demanded that an extra-parliamentary session be held to consider police reforms.

During the day, a crowd gathered at the scene of the incident, and protesters started fires and threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at police, prompting authorities to order the closure of public places in the area. The area.

The shooting came almost three months after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, during his arrest by the Minneapolis police, which sparked widespread protests against police violence and discrimination. racism across the United States.

With Reuters