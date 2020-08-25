Sudan rules out normalization with Israel before 2022

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has ruled out any normalization between his country and Israel before the transition to Khartoum scheduled for 2022. This was one of the goals of the visit of US Diplomacy Director Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

We must wait until 2022. The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok raised hopes for a speedy normalization of ties between Sudan and Israel on Tuesday (August 25) and said the issue would not be resolved until after the transition period in Khartoum, which will end within two years.

“The transition phase in Sudan is led by a broad coalition with a specific agenda aimed at completing the transition process and bringing peace and stability to the country until free elections (2022). Has no mandate beyond these tasks to decide on normalization with Israel,” said Abdallah Hamdok, quoted by government spokesman.

A statement that undoubtedly calmed the enthusiasm of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously tweeted a photo of his plane with the phrase: “Happy to announce that we are on the first flight NONSTOP from Israel to Sudan”.

The head of US diplomacy has indeed visited Sudan as part of his regional tour to try to persuade other Arab countries to normalize their relations with Israel in the context of the United Arab Emirates.

The Hebrew state and Sudan are technically at war, and during the thirty years in power in Omar al-Bashir, Sudan has welcomed radical Islamists, especially Osama bin Laden, who lived there from 1993 to 1996, before settling in Afghanistan.

It is also to punish Sudan for its bad business that the United States imposed sanctions on it from the 1990s.

Contacts between Washington and Khartoum only deteriorated, and in 1997 their diplomatic relations deteriorated to the level of charge d’affaires. It was not until January that they fired their ambassadors.

New deal between Washington and Khartoum

The fall of Omar al-Bashir has changed the situation.

“Good meeting with Secretary of State Pompeo,” Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok tweeted in English on Tuesday after their meeting in Khartoum. “We had a direct and open discussion on removing Sudan from the list of countries that support terrorism, […] bilateral relations and US government support “for Sudan’s governing bodies.

The new transitional government, formed in September 2019 after popular protests that ended 30 years of dictatorship, has decided to move closer to the United States and act to get Sudan off the blacklist of countries that support terrorism.

The Sudanese authorities indicated in early August “to be ready to continue working with the US administration to promote a climate that will help remove the name of Sudan from the list of countries that support terrorism and enter into a partnership (with the US). , which will benefit both countries “.

With AFP