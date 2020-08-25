the family demands peace

The Jacob Blake family, a 29-year-old African-American man seriously injured in the police fire and possibly paralyzed for life, demanded peace on Tuesday and were afraid of further tense protests across the United States.

The family of Jacob Blake, the black man who was shot seven times by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, gave a touching testimony on Tuesday, August 25, about the value of the 29-year-old’s life and demanded an end to the violent demonstrations that have taken place in the city. .

“They shot my son seven times. Seven times! As if he was not counting,” Jacob Blake’s father said at a news conference and his voice shook. “My son matters. He is a human being and he means something,” he added.

Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake’s mother, called the unit and said she was praying for police and added that she was disappointed with the damage in the city. “It does not reflect my son or my family,” she said. “If Jacob knew what was happening, this violence and destruction, he would be very upset.”

The press conference was hosted by lawyers for the Blake family as local authorities supported a third night of unrest following the incident in which Jacob Blake, apparently armed and from behind, was shot in the buttocks. The two police officers involved were suspended from their duties and an investigation was launched.

Emergency

Earlier in the day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency and said he would deploy additional members of the National Guard to prevent looting and arson after buildings were damaged and businesses damaged overnight Monday through Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Blake family said Jacob Blake was paralyzed in the lower extremities – possibly permanently – and that his stomach, kidneys and liver were damaged. Jacob Blake’s family will file a civil complaint.

Lawyers have also announced that they will travel to Washington on Friday to take part in a huge march against police violence organized on the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. .

