the investigation into the Kouré attack entrusted to the French judges against terrorism

The investigation was opened in France after the August 9 murder in Niger of six French humanitarian workers and two Nigerian citizens was handed over to anti-terrorism judges on Tuesday, according to a source from the national prosecutor against terrorism.

A forensic investigation was indeed launched for “murder in connection with a terrorist company”, the AFP learned on Tuesday, August 25, from the national prosecution procedure (Pnat).

Young French aid workers, two men and four women, were murdered along with their Nigerian driver and guide by armed men on motorcycles while visiting the Kouré Giraffe Reserve, 60 km southeast of the capital Niamey where they were based.

A legal source had stated on August 12 that, according to the first parts of the anti-terrorism investigation opened in Paris, the attack appeared to have been “prepared” with the aim of “targeting Westerners”.

The remains of French aid workers were returned on August 14.

A suspect in custody

On August 19, Nigerian Interior Minister Alkache Alhada announced that a suspect had been arrested.

“We are currently on serious tracks, tracks that could lead us to the perpetrators of these acts (…) We have some information that gives us indications of the probable perpetrators of these horrific crimes (…) and we believe that will lead us to positive results, he said.

Between the ages of 25 and 31, the six French victims had been sent by NGOs to Niger, where they especially came to the aid of displaced people, while the French force Barkhane struggled to contain the jihadist threat in the Sahel despite success in the field.

Following the attack, the French Foreign Ministry placed the whole of Niger, with the exception of the capital Niamey, in the red zone, ie “formally deterred”.

The NGO, for its part, decided to suspend its operations in Niger.

A team of eleven specialized French investigators, from the DGSI (Directorate-General for Internal Security), the Deputy Directorate Anti-Terrorism and the Scientific Technical Police, went to the scene shortly after the tragedy to draw conclusions.

With AFP