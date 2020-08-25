The “polio” epidemic ended in Africa four years after the census of recent cases

Good news was announced by the WHO, that the end of the polio epidemic on the African continent. This disease, which mainly affects children, has not yet been cured, the last cases in Africa were identified in Nigeria 4 years ago.

The Plateau Court of First Instance confirmed the removal from the electoral roll for former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo. Guillaume Soro, also struck off the lists, is awaiting his appeal.

The market for cashews in Senegal was weakened by the coronavirus. The sector, which employs 30,000 people, is severely affected by pandemic-linked restrictions, and exports have declined.