Tottenham – Hart arrives at Lloris according to Robinson

According to the former Spurs goalkeeper, Joe Hart will not be happy with the role of Hugo Llori’s underestimation, especially since the Frenchman is prone to injury.

Joe Hart “thinks he’s better” than Hugo Lloris, according to Paul Robinson, who believes the Tottenham goalkeeper will look at Spurs’ starting point. Hart had been free since the end of June following Burnley’s decision not to extend his contract.

The 33-year-old was later linked with teams such as Celtic, Leeds United and West Brom, while a possible foreign move is also being considered, but Spurs eventually won the race to sign Hart because he signed a two-year contract with North Londoners on 18 August.

It has been suggested that a man who won two Premier League titles at the height of his career with Manchester City was only hired to help Tottenham reach his local player quota, but Robinson reckons that “he is putting pressure on Lloris to find a place. in start XI.





“It is a very sensible signing for all parties”, the former Spurs number one told Football Insider. “It’s a huge box that is controlled – another local player. You’ve seen Scott Carson and Richard Wright (in Manchester City), Lee Grant in Manchester United and Rob Green in Chelsea. I think Joe Hart’s situation is different in Spurs. “He will not go there to rest on his laurels. He will believe that Lloris has been injured and inconsistent for the past two seasons.”, he added.

“He will want to play. With the number of games that the Spurs have to play, given that they have to play in the Europa League early, there will be playing time to distribute. It is a real opportunity for him to play. For some games. If Joe Hart’s signing means Gazzaniga will move on, we have to wait and see. ”