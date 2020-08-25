wave of pollution in a naturist village in Cap d’Agde

The prefect of Hérault, in the south of France, on Monday ordered the closure of 15 bars and restaurants in the naturist village of Cap d’Agde to “prevent the spread” of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 circulation is “very worrying” in the naturist town of Cap d’Agde in the south of France. The Regional Health Agency announced on Monday, August 24, that it had registered “almost 30% of positive cases” in a single day last week.

Consequence: Hérault’s prefect ordered the closure for 15 days of 17 facilities in the naturist village of Cap d’Agde to “prevent the proliferation phenomenon”.

“Among those who volunteered [un] screening, the proportion of positive cases among people who have visited the naturist village is four times higher than for people who have stayed in the city of Agde, but who have not visited this village, “says ARS.

With AFP