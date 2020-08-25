“With Alcantara, Bayern make a big mistake”

On the verge of giving up midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Bayern make a serious mistake according to one of his former coaches.

Very good with Bayern during the Champions League final matches, the Spaniard Thiago Alcantara got a coupon from his club and is on his way to Liverpool.

A monumental mistake by the management of the German club according to Ottmar Hiztfeld, former European Champion with Bayern in 2001.

“It’s obviously a huge loss for Bayern, the technician slipped in an interview with Target / Spox. At the beginning of the season he could not show all his qualities, but he has developed and improved a lot, as the whole team, Hiztfeld warned.

The former Barcelona would cost “only” 30 million euros, according to estimates by the German press. Liverpool therefore seems to be on its way to a very good deal.