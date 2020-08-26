5,429 new cases in 24 hours in France, heavier tolls since mid-April

Within 24 hours, 5,429 new Covid-19 contaminants were registered by the Public Health France agency. This number, up 60% from Tuesday, is also the highest since mid-April.

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to develop in France. About 5,429 additional cases of contamination were recorded in 24 hours, the French Public Health Agency (SPF) announced on Wednesday 26 August.

This is the highest daily figure announced since mid-April but also an increase of more than 60% compared to Tuesday’s statistics.

The Ministry of Health specifies that the figures for hospital admissions and deaths have not been updated due to a technical problem.

On Tuesday, Santé Publique France reported 4,600 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, including 410 in intensive care and a total of 30,544 deaths since the epidemic began.

WithReuters