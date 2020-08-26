A coalition will nominate Laurent Gbagbo

In Côte d’Ivoire, the coalition Together for Democracy and Sovereignty, which supports Laurent Gbagbo, announced on Wednesday that it would nominate the former Ivorian head of state in the October presidential election.

Laurent Gbagbo, currently in Belgium, has not yet commented on a possible candidacy.

The Coalition for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS) announced on Wednesday, August 26, that it would present the candidate for former Ivorian head of state, Laurent Gbagbo, in the October 31 presidential election.

“The EDS informs the Ivorians and the international community that it will nominate President Laurent Gbagbo in accordance with the procedures laid down,” said Coalition President Georges Armand Ouegnin. Laurent Gbagbo, currently in Belgium, has not yet spoken publicly about a possible candidacy.

The EDS includes in particular the GOR (“Gbagbo or nothing”), the faction that has remained loyal to Laurent Gbagbo within its party, the Front populaire ivoirien (FPI). Its former Prime Minister Pascal Affi Nguessan, who has legal control over the party, has already announced his own candidacy.

The candidates have until midnight on Monday to submit their documents and do not necessarily have to be physically present, the president of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert told AFP.

A former president on parole

President 2000-2010, Laurent Gbagbo, 75, acquitted at first instance by the International Criminal Court (ICC), is awaiting trial in Brussels for a possible appeal procedure. He has the right to travel provided that the host country accepts his presence.

President Alassane Ouattara, 78, has already submitted his case during a controversial third term, while former president Henri Konan Bédié (1993-1999), 86, has been nominated as his party’s candidate and is expected to submit his case on Thursday.

The same three men were already candidates in 2010 during the election, which led to the election crisis that left 3,000 dead, born of Laurent Gbagbo’s refusal to acknowledge Alassane Ouattara’s victory.

