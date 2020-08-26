Barça, new recruiter Trincao wants Messi to stay

New Barcelona member Francisco Trincao has said he wants Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.
The Portuguese winger arrives in Barcelona at a time when some famous players are leaving, which leaves him a little speechless. “I want Messi to stay, but that’s not something I have to talk about. I do not know what to say.” Trincao has also stated that he wants to succeed in Barcelona.
“I still have not spoken to [l’entraîneur Ronald] Koeman, “Trincao said in his first words as a Barca player.” It’s an honor to be at the world’s best club with the best players, “he stated. I really did. can not wait to get started “.
“I just came here,” Trincao said. “I’m here to do my job and I want to be a good player in this club.