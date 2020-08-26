Barça, new recruiter Trincao wants Messi to stay

New Barcelona member Francisco Trincao has said he wants Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old was introduced as Barcelona’s new signing on Wednesday morning, a day after Messi informed the Catalan club of his intention to leave.

The Portuguese winger arrives in Barcelona at a time when some famous players are leaving, which leaves him a little speechless. “I want Messi to stay, but that’s not something I have to talk about. I do not know what to say.” Trincao has also stated that he wants to succeed in Barcelona.

“I still have not spoken to [l’entraîneur Ronald] Koeman, “Trincao said in his first words as a Barca player.” It’s an honor to be at the world’s best club with the best players, “he stated. I really did. can not wait to get started “.

“I just came here,” Trincao said. “I’m here to do my job and I want to be a good player in this club.