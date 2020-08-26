Bernard Caïazzo: “We are not under PSG’s orders”

Bernard Caïazzo, chairman of ASSE and board member of LFP, wanted to justify the postponement of the match between Lens and PSG.

Defeated by Bayern Munich in Lisbon, the club coached by Thomas Tuchel must now melt this cruel defeat before turning to the resumption of the championship. As a result, the meeting scheduled for Saturday against Lens on behalf of the second day of Ligue 1 has been postponed.

Following the request that PSG sent to the LFP, the latter agreed to postpone this meeting. The Professional Football League met on Tuesday morning during a meeting, after exchanging with the TV stations and making the choice to play this match on September 10.

“I am willing to postpone a match every time a club is in the C1 final”

A decision that has struggled to pass with many observers in recent days, as Bernard Caïazzo, president of AS Saint-Etienne and board member of LFP, wanted to qualify. “As long as all parties agree, we will not create unnecessary controversy. We are not on PSG’s orders. If it was Monaco or Marseille in the same situation, we would have agreed in the same way. I want to postpone a match. every time a club is in the C1 final “, he said in the columns of L’Equipe on Wednesday. Words under signs of satisfaction, which echo Arnaud Pouilles.