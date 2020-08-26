Erdogan warns Greece against all “mistakes” leading to “ruin”

Tensions between Athens and Ankara escalated on Wednesday over land issues in the Mediterranean. The Turkish president said he would “take what is fair” and called on Greece to refrain from committing any “wrong” which would lead to its “ruin”.

Turkey will make “no concessions” to defend its gas interests in the eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday (August 26) and called on Greece to refrain from making any “mistakes” that would lead to its “ruin”.

“Turkey will take what is fair in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Mediterranean […] We will certainly not make any concessions on what is ours, “said Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a war speech. “For this, we are determined to do what is necessary politically, economically and militarily,” he said.

These statements come amid escalating tensions between Ankara and Athens in the eastern Mediterranean, where the discovery of large gas fields in recent years has exacerbated protracted disputes between these two neighbors over their maritime borders.

Rival naval maneuvers

Since 10 August, Turkey has deployed a seismic research vessel accompanied by a military escort in an area claimed by Athens, provoking the Greek Irish, who have also distributed buildings in the region.

“We invite our interlocutors to […] watch out for any errors that would open the way for their destruction, “said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to Greece, which he did not name.

Recipe Tayyip Erdogan’s vitriolic speech comes the day after a trip to Athens and Ankara by German diplomat Heiko Maas, whose country is trying to ease tensions through mediation.

Ankara is ready for dialogue, but only if Athens does not set “conditions”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said on Tuesday (August 25th).

On the ground, the situation seems explosive, Ankara and Athens, two NATO members with historically sensitive ties, who carried out rival naval maneuvers on Tuesday.

European military exercise

Greece, France, Italy and Cyprus will also conduct a joint military exercise in the eastern Mediterranean, southern Crete and Cyprus from Wednesday to Friday.

France, which supports Greece in this dispute, said on Wednesday that the Mediterranean would not be “a playground” for “ambitions for some.” “The Mediterranean (…) is a general good” where “respect for international law must be the rule and not the exception,” French Military Minister Florence Parly said in a tweet, confirming the start of this joint military exercise.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Athens of uniting the European Union against Ankara on Wednesday.

“Turkey is no longer a country whose patience, determination, means and courage can be tested (…) Those who want to oppose us and who are ready to pay the price, let them Do it. Otherwise let them get out of our way,” he said. he.

