Former real president speaks out on Messi

Ramon Calderon, the former president of Real Madrid, said he was very surprised that Leo Messi wanted to leave Barca.

Ramon Calderon, who is considered the president who worked to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, is still a privileged observer of La Liga and the Merengue club.

He also said he was very surprised by the Messi deal and thought it was a shame that the Argentine could leave La Liga as CR7 had done.

“It would be a real blow to the image, the quality and the show. [en Liga si Messi s’en allait]”Calderon apologized in an interview with Statistics perform news.

“We have been really lucky to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in our league for the last ten years, the two best players in the world by far. They will not be there anymore, neither of them will be with us. Will really punish for our championship and its supporters.

The predecessor to Florentino Pérez even says that he is shocked by the latest developments. “I admit I was a bit shocked because I thought he had already decided to end his career in Barcelona, ​​but it seems that recent events have made him leave the club.”