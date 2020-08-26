In destroyed Beirut, 8000 tons cleared, the weight of the Eiffel Tower

After the double explosion that hit Beirut on August 4, the Lebanese and French soldiers are working to remove debris around the port, where the disaster took place.

According to a French officer, they have already cleaned 8,000 tons of cement steel.

French and Lebanese soldiers cleared the site of the large explosion in the port of Beirut with steel and cement equivalent to the weight of the Eiffel Tower, a French officer said on Wednesday (August 26).

Efforts have recently focused on clearing the parts of the port most affected by the huge explosion that ravaged entire districts of Beirut on August 4, killing more than 180 people.

>> See also: Lebanon: in ruined Beirut, residents regret the arrival of property developers

“It took me four days to clear 8,000 tons of cement and steel,” said Lieutenant Paulin, a French officer who coordinated the clean-up operations at the port.

“8000 tons since we arrived here five days ago is equivalent to the weight of the Eiffel Tower,” added an officer in the 19th Engineer Regiment.

After the explosion, a crater 43 meters deep

Tonnerre, a large helicopter carrier of the French army, arrived in Beirut ten days after the explosion, with plenty of humanitarian aid on board, as well as dozens of specialized cleaning machines.

The blast, one of the largest in recent history, wiped out entire sectors of the port, leaving a 43-meter-deep crater now covered by the sea and leaving more than 6,500 damaged miles away. round.

Colonel Youssef Haïdar, from the Lebanese army, said the port, through which about 90% of Lebanon’s imports passed, was now operating at half its capacity.

“Last week it was 30%, today we are talking about 45%,” he announced during a press conference in the port.

Port activity is slowly resuming

Three weeks after the explosion, for which the Lebanese authorities are accused by the people for their negligence, the port remains a pile of destroyed cars, crushed containers and collapsed warehouses. According to authorities, the tragedy was caused by the presence of a huge amount of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse.

French and Lebanese soldiers are working to extract and dispose of boxes of goods so that traders and insurance companies can come to the port in the coming days and assess the losses.

With AFP