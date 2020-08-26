In Hong Kong, two opposition MPs were arrested

Two opposition MPs in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday by police on charges of taking part in protests against the government in July 2019.

Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui were arrested early in the morning at home, according to their Democratic Party. The police confirmed their arrests, along with at least ten other people.

Yuen Long’s attack

The Democratic Party’s Facebook page states that the two men are believed to have participated in a demonstration on July 21, 2019, when protesters in the city center threw black paint at the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most important representative body in Beijing.

At the same time, a group of about 100 men in the Yuen Long district attacked pro-democracy activists, including Lam Chauk-ting. The MP – who posted live images of the attack on Facebook – was wounded in the face.

Police were slow to arrive and some police had been filmed to let the armed attackers go. This had contributed to driving the population’s distrust of the police.

A filmed arrest

According to a post sent by Lam Cheuking’s account administrator, the MP is also accused of “conspiring to damage public property and obstructing the course of justice in Tuen Mun, 6 July 2019”.

Administration: @cheuktinglam has been arrested. He is accused of rioting in Yuen Long on July 21, 2019. Police also accused him of collaborating with others to damage property and obstruct the course of justice in Tuen Mun on July 6, 2019 He is currently at Sha Tin Police Station. – Lam Cheuk-ting (@cheuktinglam) August 26, 2020

Ted Hui’s office also released a video of his arrest, in which police said he was charged, among other things, with trying to obstruct justice. His party said his arrest was also linked to a protest against July 6, 2019.

Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui sit in opposition in the Legislative Council (LegCo, the local parliament), where they do not hesitate to criticize the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

Amnesty condemns Beijing ‘persecution of dissidents’

Hong Kong experienced its worst political crisis from June to December 2019 since its surrender to China in 1997, with almost daily demonstrations condemning the decline in freedoms and Beijing’s involvement.

Far from giving in to the people’s appeal, Beijing introduced drastic national security legislation in the territory at the end of June, which has helped to significantly strengthen the Chinese central power’s grip on Hong Kong. Many pro-democracy activists condemn a text of freedom.

A dozen figures from the pro-democracy movement were also banned in July from standing in the next LegCo election. And more than 9,000 people have been arrested in Hong Kong since June 2019.

Amnesty International in Hong Kong condemns on August 26 “a new series of mass arrests of pro-democracy activists [qui]is the latest example of the Hong Kong government using the law as a weapon to persecute dissidents. “

A new round of mass arrests of pro-democracy activists today is the latest example of the Hong Kong government arming the law to persecute dissidents.

Thread👇🏽 – Amnesty International Hong Kong (@amnestyHK) August 26, 2020

With Reuters and AFP