In Mali, the Malian opposition, the M5-RFP and the ruling military junta have met

The Malian opposition, M5-RFP, met the junta on Wednesday. She praised the military work and confirmed that she and the junta were now the two major players in the coming transition.

In the eastern DRC, 20 people were killed in three villages near the town of Beni. An attack attributed to the ADF, the fighters of the allied democratic forces (the Ugandan armed group).

Finally, in this magazine, we come to Togo, where Covid-19 has strongly influenced microfinance organizations. The credits granted to the people were halved, a particularly hard blow for the most famous.