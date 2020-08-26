Israel strikes at Hezbollah’s positions in Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed responsibility on Wednesday morning for fire and airstrikes on Hezbollah’s positions in Lebanon, along the Lebanese-Israeli border, in “response” to fire from the Shiite movement against its soldiers.

Upcoming escalation or one-time event? The Israeli military claimed responsibility for night-time streams at Hezbollah positions near the Lebanese-Israeli border on August 26. She says she responded to shots fired by the Shiite movement at her soldiers.

“There was fire from Lebanon against Israeli soldiers […]The soldiers responded with flares and fire. Then, during the night, helicopter gunships and aircraft hit Hezbollah poles, “said the Israeli army, which did not report any casualties in its ranks.

Earlier in the night, the Israeli army announced a “security incident” near the edge of Manara, along the “Blue Line”, the de facto border that separated the two theoretically warring countries. Israeli sources had reported shootings from Lebanon to Israel. The Lebanese National News Agency, for its part, had mentioned the launch of “flares” from Israel against the Meiss El Jabal sector, located opposite Manara, as well as Israeli fire “with an automatic weapon”.

The Israeli army said it took the incident “very seriously” and claimed “holding the Lebanese government accountable for what is happening on its territory”.

Multiplication of Israeli raids in Lebanon

The new border incident comes when Lebanese Hezbollah announced over the weekend that it had shot down an Israeli drone that had crossed the border into Lebanon, where Israel simply said that one of its drones had “fallen into Lebanese territory”.

Israel accuses Iran and its ally Hezbollah in particular of trying to turn missiles into precision missiles in Lebanon that could counter the Israeli anti-missile shield “Iron Dome” and thus cause significant damage to Israeli strategic positions.

The Jewish state also claimed in late July that it had rejected an attempt to infiltrate Hezbollah fighters on Israeli soil. The Lebanese Shiite movement had denied any involvement in the incident, which took place after alleged Israeli missiles fired at positions in Israel. the Syrian army and their allies south of Damascus.

Since the war in Syria began, Israel has carried out many raids in the country, especially against parts of Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian forces that support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against various uprisings.

Criticism of UNIFIL

Some 10,500 UN Interim Peacekeepers (UNIFIL) monitor the Lebanese-Israeli border and ensure the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1,001 adopted after the war between Israel and Hezbollah to prevent a new conflict.

However, last week, with the approach of renewing the UNIFIL mandate, Israel called for a reform of this UN mission which it accused of “partiality” and “inefficiency” because, according to the Hebrew state, they did not have access to all areas of southern Lebanon.

With AFP