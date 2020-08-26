Louisiana and Texas are waiting for Laura, the “extremely dangerous” hurricane

Laura, a Category 4 hurricane that is expected to hit the United States overnight Wednesday through Thursday, could cause “deadly” and potentially “catastrophic” rising water. The people of southern Texas and Louisiana support the worst.

Residents of Louisiana and southern Texas on Wednesday, August 26, feared the arrival of Hurricane Laura, amplified in Category 4 on a scale of 5, and considered “extremely dangerous” by meteorologists.

Carrying winds that blow up to 230 km / h, it can cause an increase in water “deadly” and potentially “catastrophic”, extreme winds and “flash floods”, warns the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“Hurricane Laura is very dangerous and escalates rapidly. Listen to local officials. We are with you!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane. My administration remains fully committed to state and local emergency managers to continue to prepare and assist the great people of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Listen to local officials. We are with you! pic.twitter.com/x0JoijLUpb – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Remember Katrina

Laura could make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The eye of the hurricane was at 21 GMT GMT 250 km south of the coastal city of Lake Charles, Louisiana, known for its large oil refining centers. Its residents boarded buses after receiving a mandatory evacuation order due to the risk of flooding. New evacuation protocols must be introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You only have a few hours to prepare and evacuate,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned on Twitter on Wednesday. His state remains traumatized by Katrina, a Category 5 hurricane, the highest, which had flooded 80% of New Orleans and left a thousand dead, 15 years ago almost to the day.

In Old French Square, the historic center of New Orleans emptied of its tourists, bags of sand were piled up in front of the door, and the windows of colonial architecture buildings were protected by plywood panels.

25 depressions are expected this season

In neighboring Texas, which is already battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor urged residents to take cover. “Your possessions can be replaced, not your life,” he warned the weather.

In Galveston, the site of a historic hurricane in 1900 that killed between 8,000 and 12,000 people, evacuation operations increased and the school district suspended lessons until Friday.

The neighboring town of Crystal Beach seemed deserted: few cars on the roads, the few residents still outside hurried to refill their last tank or put up their windows.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic, which officially lasts from June 1 to November 30, promises to be particularly intense this year. The National Hurricane Center expects 25 flames, with Laura already in twelfth.

With AFP