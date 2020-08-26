Lyonnaises again in the final after their victory over PSG

Lyonnaises, four-time reigning European champions, qualified for a new Champions League final and eliminated their rivals Paris-SG (1-0) in the semi-finals in Bilbao on Wednesday. They will meet the Germans in Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Raised but not KO, Lyonnaises still took the lead over their rivals Paris SG (1-0) thanks to their captain Wendie Renard, on Wednesday 26 August in Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Champions League and continued their quest for a 5e Subsequent Champions League.

The ax did not pass far from the heads of Europe’s queens with the rich list of six European crowns. But as usual, they were able to return Parisiennes to its status as eternal dauphins.

Sunday in San Sebastián, another host country for “Final 8” without an audience and on neutral ground, “Fenottes” will still find an old acquaintance with Wolfsburg, their books in the final of the 2013 edition, against which they are avenged in 2016 and 2018 .

This Franco-German duel, as in the final of the men’s edition, already offers security: for the ninth year in a row, the continental trophy goes to the players in Wolfsburg (crowned 2013 and 2014) or to Lyon (2011 and 2012). since 2016 to 2019).

The ambitious PSG team will still have to wait to join the big leagues, after this fifteenth disillusionment.

A goal from captain Wendie Renard

His books are called Wendie Renard, the captain of all records in the Champions League who with a stung head (67e), released his own by taking a free kick from Amel Majri.

The Lyonnais’ cry of joy then broke through the “cathedral” of San Mamés, the sports venue for Athletic Bilbao empty to all spectators during these pandemic times.

This liberating whim, as Renard usually does, was preceded by a fate fatal to the Parisians. Because the action in the case was based on the expulsion of Grace Geyoro (65)e), the Parisian midfielder received a second warning after hanging Lucy Bronze.

The toughness of the match also resulted in the exclusion of Lyon striker Nikita Parris, who was also punished for an excess of commitment (75e) about ten minutes later.

In this choppy encounter, where its individualities did not shine, the Olympics stumbled for a long time against the defensive block feared by Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, for lack of precision or strength.

“We have the ability […]to get this victory “

With this result, Lyon retains its dominance over PSG, already beaten on August 9 in the final of the Coupe de France after a penalty kick.

“The gap in points is narrowing but Lyon is still ahead, we are still winning our matches, our competitions,” Sarah Bouhaddi said before the meeting. “We have the mental, physical and collective ability to go for this victory,” the goalkeeper predicted, decisively in the 90se minute in a dangerous center.

In the eyes of President Jean-Michel Aula, the Lyonnais have once again proved that they are the queens of the great rallies, despite their injury-related absence of their leaders Ada Hegerberg, Griedge Mbock and Amandine Henry.

It is now a step to climb, Sunday in San Sebastian, to stay on top of Europe.

With AFP