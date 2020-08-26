Mercato – Christian Koffi says goodbye to Fiorentina with a new title

The former Monegasque won the Primavera Italian Cup final on Wednesday. It was probably his last match with Fiorentina.

Christian Koffi certainly played his last match with Fiorentina on Wednesday. A fanfare start for the former Monegasque who won the Italian Primavera Cup for the second time, against Greece Verona (1-0).

The striker stood out and finished the competition’s best player for the second year in a row. He should now take on a new challenge, as the club accepted the idea of ​​a loan with an alternative to buy him again this summer.

Christian Koffi, who turns 20 on August 28, is under contract with Fiorentina until 2023. In England, Bristol City and Norwich follow him with interest. Mallorca is also up and running.