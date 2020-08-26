Messi at Man City: Guardiola talks to Barca star

Before submitting a transfer request to the Camp Nou, the Argentine striker spoke to his former coach.

We know why Messi used a “bureau fax” to signal that he was leaving Barca

Pep Guardiola recently had talks with Lionel Messi and would like to be reunited with the FC Barcelona star in Manchester City,The six-time Ballon d’Or winner knocked out Camp Nou residents by submitting a transfer request and asking to activate a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for free. However, Barcelona insist that they still have a € 700 million release clause in their contract, which runs until 2021, and that should be a controversial issue regarding his request to leave.

His dissatisfaction stems from a disappointing season in which Barca lost control of Spanish football with the loss of the title to Real Madrid and an elimination from the Champions League in a humiliating context with a very heavy 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Following the defeat, Quique Setien was killed but it was not enough to admire Messi, who then had contact with Guardiola before indicating to the club that he wanted to leave.

Pep Guardiola is very interested in signing the 33-year-old and Manchester City is one of the few clubs with the financial strength to take up the salary of the Argentine international. The relationship between the two is still very good, after previously working together at Barca, where Messi spent the whole span of his senior career after joining the club in 2001. Guardiola cut his teeth as a coach with the Catalans had an incredible success during his time at first team bench, which lasted from 2008 to 2012. He won the treble in his debut season, with six titles in 2009. Six followed. Before his departure.

The city’s favorite, but other clubs are interested







This Barcelona generation is widely regarded as one of the greatest the game has ever seen, and it was Lionel Messi who led the attack and scored an incredible 73 goals in the 2011-12 campaign, which was the last. de Guardiola before returning to take a year off. After probably having his greatest successes together, Messi is eager to be reunited with the manager after a season that has seen him score 31 times, a relatively disappointing sum – the smallest goals he has scored in the campaign since 2007-08.

Messi also has the opportunity to play with his friend and compatriot Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, as well as the opportunity to continue playing at a high level in the Premier League. There has been no firm offer from Manchester City and any deal for Messi would be extremely complicated given the financial details involved in such a move. Manchester United, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are among other clubs credited with serious interest in the striker, who has previously said that one day he would like to return to play for Newell’s Old Boys in his home country. before I retire from football.