Messi deal: Crowd of angry supporters at Camp Nou

Several supporters went to the Camp Nou on Wednesday night to protest Messi’s departure.

Barça supporters did not flinch after the announcement of Messi’s departure! Here they are at Camp Nou:pic.twitter.com/J1HbTTNcIR – Goal France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) August 26, 2020

Fans joined the Camp Nou squad after the news of Messi’s likely departure from Barca.

According to David Ibanez, a Spanish journalist who filmed the scene, the police could not intervene in the face of the individuals who also sang anti-Bartomeu songs.

Barça’s president has seen his popularity drop drastically since Messi expressed his desire to leave.

According to Argentine and Iberian media, a departure from Bartomeu would allow Messi to return to better intentions.