Teenager arrested after deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting

A 17-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday after a shooting that left two people dead and one injured during a protest against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He was charged with murder. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested on Wednesday, August 26, after a shooting that left two people dead and one injured during a protest against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The town of Kenosha has seen three consecutive nights with sometimes violent protests after the attempt to arrest Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot by the police on Sunday with his back to them.

This incident, filmed, re-controlled protests against racism and violence in the US police force.

Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos in Kenosha on Tuesday, with people screaming when firearms stopped.

In particular, one could see a man armed with a rifle pursued by the crowd, who was then thrown to the ground and, apparently, killed at close range.

Another video shows a man who appears to have been shot in the head when people nearby try to treat him. In another video we can see a man seriously injured in an arm.

Face to face tense between militias and protesters

Since the Kenosha protests began, militias, generally made up of white men who say they want to protect the city from looting, have patrolled the streets with weapons.

After dark, police in the center opposed about 200 protesters who defied the night curfew imposed on the city of 100,000, located south of Milwaukee on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Several military-type tanks were seen performing maneuvers and firing tear gas in the direction of protesters, some of whom threw projectiles at police.

The concern came when the governor of Wisconsin earlier declared a state of emergency during the day and announced the deployment of reinforcements by the National Guard to restore order.

Anti-racist protesters also clashed with law enforcement in Portland, Oregon and Louisville, Ky. Tuesday night, in the middle of the wave of protests against police violence that followed the deadly arrest. by George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Donald Trump condemns “anarchy”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the deployment of reinforcements by police and national guards against “looting” to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where two men have died during protests demanding justice for Jacob Blake.

“We will not tolerate looting, arson, violence and lawlessness on American streets,” the president said on Twitter, three days after the 29-year-old African-American was seriously injured by police on Sunday. several bullets in the back.

“I will send the Federal Police and the Guard to Kenosha to restore law and order!” Insisted the Republican billionaire, who made it one of the themes in his November 3 presidential election campaign. .

His rival in the White House race, Democrat Joe Biden, claimed for his part that he had spoken and promised “justice” to the Jacob Blake family. “Once again, a black man – Jacob Blake – was shot by police. His children saw. It makes me sick,” Joe Biden wrote in a Twitter post accompanied by a video message. .

Once again, a black man – Jacob Blake – was shot by police. In front of their children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Unnecessary violence will not heal us. We must end the violence – and meet peacefully to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

With AFP and Reuters