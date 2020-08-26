Tehran provides access to two suspected nuclear power plants

Tehran on Wednesday gave its agreement that the International Atomic Energy Agency would enter two nuclear power plants. This decision follows a request from European states that want Iran to determine the presence or absence of undeclared nuclear activities at these two sites.

On Wednesday, August 26, Iran approved the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to designate two sites to which it would require access in the near future amid tensions linked to the US attempt to re-import UN sanctions.

“Iran gives the IAEA voluntary access to the two sites designated by the Agency,” the IAEA and the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency (OIEA) wrote in a rare joint statement. “The dates of the IAEA’s access and verification activities have been agreed,” they added, without specifying a timeline.

Consequence of a European decision

The announcement comes as the first visit to Iran by the new Director General of the IAEA, Argentine Rafael Mariano Grossi, who took over as head of the agency in 2019, ends on Wednesday.

In June, board members of the IAEA, an organization based in Vienna, Austria, adopted a resolution proposed by European states and asked Tehran to give inspectors access to two sites to clarify whether unreported nuclear activities had taken place there in the early 2000s.

Iran has so far refused to respond positively to the IAEA’s requests, claiming that they were based on Israeli allegations.

>> Read also: Israel-Emirates agreement, a sign of a “new state of mind” in the Middle East

Tensions with Washington and its European allies

Rafael Mariano Grossi had secured a personal visit to Tehran amid tense tensions between the United States and its European allies over Washington’s attempts to maintain an arms embargo on Iran and to reintroduce UN sanctions.

Britain, France and Germany have rejected the move, saying it counteracts their efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, which Donald Trump withdrew his country in 2018.

Washington claims that it has the right to force the reintroduction of sanctions through snapback mechanism of the agreement, an unprecedented procedure that the United States intends to use legally controversial.

The Joint Committee on the Agreement between Iran, Europeans, China and Russia will meet in Vienna on Tuesday.

With AFP