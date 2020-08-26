The day Messi rejected Manchester City

Leo Messi, who was announced near Manchester City, has already refused an approach from Citizens 2017.

In 2017, Lionel Messi would sign for Manchester City for an offer of 286 million euros plus 57 million euros in signing bonuses.

Three years later, the Argentine is connected to Sky Blues again after telling Barcelona that he wants to leave this summer.

In an interview for TyC Sports In 2018, Messi indicated that he did not consider signing for Manchester City at the time despite the prospect of joining his friend Sergio Aguero.

“You think of other leagues, like the Premier League, but when it comes to making a decision, it is very difficult to leave Barcelona,” he said at the time.

“I’m not going to Manchester City. [jouer avec Aguero] happens one day is that he would come here [à Barcelone]. “

Messi renewed his contract with Barcelona in 2017 and Manchester City president Khaldoon Al Mubarak has admitted that the talks are locked. The wheel has since turned …