Tottenham, Mourinho thanks Alli: “Fuckin ‘lazy”

In an Amazon documentary, the Tottenham coach told his player hard on several occasions about his commitment.

Tottenham – Hart will pass Lloris according to Robinson

Dele Alli is a player as talented as he is irregular. The English playmaker can, in order to achieve XXL achievements by scoring and delivering assists, also be indigent and very frustrating performances for his team. With the arrival of José Mourinho, many expected the Portuguese to pressure Dele Alli to take him out of his comfort zone and allow him to be consistent.

Amazon cameras, which will soon broadcast “Tottenham: All or Nothing”, a series dedicated to the London club, have been following Spurs all season, despite the inclusion. In this series, we learn a little more about the tumultuous relationship between José Mourinho and Dele Alli. The Portuguese technician attacked his player during training and sent him a hell of a message from his first training session.

“You have ups and downs”





“Fucking lazy. I can pee you. You’m lucky, because when I pee it’s good,” launched the Spurs coach who arrived in November. In this series, José Mourinho also spoke with his President Daniel Lévy about Dele Alli: “I have already told Dele directly that he does not train well. I’m not saying it’s a disaster, but I’m not saying he’s a Harry Kane because he trains well. “

Tottenham want to return Gareth Bale

José Mourinho also spoke to Dele Alli, eye to eye, to tell him what he expected from him: “I do not want to be your father, you already have a father,” Mourinho also told Alli. “I just want to be your coach, but with a good connection. I always have to tell you what I think and you can put on me. I have no doubt about your potential, I saw you do amazing things, but I always saw that you had ups and downs “

“There’s a big difference between a constant player and a player of the moment. That’s what makes the difference between a high level player and a player who has the potential to be a (…) I think you should demand more of yourself myself “, added the Portuguese technician. Dele Alli had an XXL season 2016-2017 but never managed to confirm by doing so well statistically. Its development under the leadership of José Mourinho will be interesting to follow next season.