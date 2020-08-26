Tottenham, Mourinho thanks Alli: “Fuckin ‘lazy”

In an Amazon documentary, the Tottenham coach told his player hard on several occasions about his commitment.
Amazon cameras, which will soon broadcast “Tottenham: All or Nothing”, a series dedicated to the London club, have been following Spurs all season, despite the inclusion. In this series, we learn a little more about the tumultuous relationship between José Mourinho and Dele Alli. The Portuguese technician attacked his player during training and sent him a hell of a message from his first training session.
“You have ups and downs”
“Fucking lazy. I can pee you. You’m lucky, because when I pee it’s good,” launched the Spurs coach who arrived in November. In this series, José Mourinho also spoke with his President Daniel Lévy about Dele Alli: “I have already told Dele directly that he does not train well. I’m not saying it’s a disaster, but I’m not saying he’s a Harry Kane because he trains well. “
José Mourinho also spoke to Dele Alli, eye to eye, to tell him what he expected from him: “I do not want to be your father, you already have a father,” Mourinho also told Alli. “I just want to be your coach, but with a good connection. I always have to tell you what I think and you can put on me. I have no doubt about your potential, I saw you do amazing things, but I always saw that you had ups and downs “
“There’s a big difference between a constant player and a player of the moment. That’s what makes the difference between a high level player and a player who has the potential to be a (…) I think you should demand more of yourself myself “, added the Portuguese technician. Dele Alli had an XXL season 2016-2017 but never managed to confirm by doing so well statistically. Its development under the leadership of José Mourinho will be interesting to follow next season.