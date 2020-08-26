Transfers, says Thiago Silva goodbye to PSG fans

🇫🇷 “The value of things is not in the time they last but in the intensity with which they occur. For that reason, there are unforgettable moments, inexplicable things and incomparable people ”(Fernando Pessoa). Today a cycle ends, after 8 years in the @ psg team I want to thank my teammates, the whole technical team and management, the fans, my family, God and my friends, for all these happy moments that we lived in City of Light. Here, with my wife @bellesilva, we have lived unforgettable moments, our children have grown up, we have become French citizens, and we will forever carry these years lived and France in our hearts. Tack så meget 🙏🏽🔴🔵 🇧🇷 “The value of things is not the time they last, but the intensity with which we meet. For that matter, there are inexplicable moments, unexplained things and incomparable people ”(Fernando Pessoa). Hoje se fecha um ciclo, depois de 8 anos no @psg, eu gostaria de agradecer aos meus colegas de team, to toda a team técnica e direção, at torcida, at minha família, a Deus e aos meus amigos, por todos esses felizes years that we live in Cidade-luz. Here, together with my wife, @bellesilva, we live inexplicably, we raise our children, we live in French cities, and we live in our lives and in France our lives. Thank you very much 🙏🏽🔴🔵 • • • #AllezParis #ICICESTPARIS #PSG #ParisSaintGermain #Paris #Football #ThiagoSilva #ParisSaintGermain #IciCestParis # TS2 #DefenseurCentral # Capitão #Capitaine #CoronaOut #StopPorCorPSG #

A publication shared by Thiago silva (@thiagosilva) on August 26, 2020 at 1:36 PDT

Expected for Chelsea, who he should join in the next two seasons, the Brazilian international had one last big story with Paris in the Final 8 of the Champions League, even though he lost with his team in the final against Bayern Munich (1-0).

His message posted on his Instagram account is very touching, he who thanks the supporters and staff of Ile-de-France, after a good epic.

“The value of things is not in the time they are on, but in the intensity with which they occur. For that reason, there are unforgettable moments, inexplicable things and incomparable people” (Fernando Pessoa Today a cycle ends, after 8 years in the PSG team I want to thank my teammates, the entire technical team and management, the fans, my family, God and my friends, for all these happy moments we lived in City of Light, here, together with my wife Belle Silva, we lived unforgettable moments, our children grew up, we became French citizens and we will forever carry these years lived and France in our hearts. Thank you very much, “wrote the PSG defender. A page that turns …