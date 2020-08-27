ABOUT – Florian Thauvin and Jordan Amavi will also extend!

According to information from RMC Sport, OM is currently negotiating with Thauvin and Amavi for an extension of the contract.

Reading – Official: Mandanda extends until 2024

Steve Mandanda led the way. On Wednesday, the Marseille goalkeeper formalized his contract extension until 2024 with the Olympique de Marseille. And it should be quickly followed by others.

According to information from RMC Sport, the Olympian management would thus be in advanced discussions with Florian Thauvin (27 years) and Jordan Amavi (26 years), both under contract until 2021, for an extension!

Thauvin not transferable?

If they do not extend before next summer, the two left-wing traders will leave free and not take anything back to OM. And the new football manager, Pablo Longoria, wants to avoid it.

The Spaniard had recently declared at a press conference: no question of seeing Thauvin leave Canebière for free. After an empty season, the staff will therefore try to give it back a good market value.