Christchurch mosque killers sentenced to life in prison

Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist who killed 51 Muslims last year in the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of being released.

“It is up to the court to answer categorically in the face of such heinous wrongdoing,” Judge Cameron Mander said, handing down the verdict unparalleled in New Zealand’s legal history.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian citizen identified as a white supremacist, has told his lawyer he does not oppose the verdict.

After first dismissing the 92 charges against him – including terrorist acts, murders and attempted murders – Brenton Tarrant admitted in March last year that he had committed the acts with which he is accused.

Never before has a suspect been charged with terrorist acts in New Zealand.

The verdict was announced after three emotional days of interrogation, with testimonies from dozens of people injured in the attack and the families of the victims.

