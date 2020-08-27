Cristiano Ronaldo wants to “conquer the world”

Cristiano Ronaldo is still sending a strong message about his future at Juve.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message of conquest on social networks on Thursday, as the Italian championship begins soon.

That definitely ended the last doubts about his future in Piedmont.

“Since I’m ready for my third season as a bianconeri, my mood and ambition are higher than ever,” Cr7 shouted

“Goals. Wins. Commitment. Professionalism. With all my strength and the invaluable help of my teammates and all the staff at Juventus, we will once again work to conquer Italy, Europe and the world! Is Juve,” he said again. A real warrior !