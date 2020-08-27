Deschamps recalls Rabiot, Pogba positively for Covid-19

The coach of the French football team, Didier Deschamps, recalled Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, absent from the group for more than two years, while he fired world champion Blaise Matuidi, who joined Inter Miami this summer. Paul Pogba is not on this list after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French football team, revealed on Thursday 27 August his list of 23 players who were called up against Sweden (5 September) and Croatia (8 September) as part of the Nations League.

The two-time world champion had to deal with the situation at the time since Paul Pogba, who withdrew at the last minute due to a positive test for Ovid-19, is replaced by the young Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, not yet 18 years old.

“Unfortunately he performed a test yesterday (Wednesday) which turned out to be positive this morning. I replaced him with Camavinga,” said the Manchester United midfielder.

New children

The coach also created a surprise by calling Adrien Rabiot, whose last selection dates back to March 27, 2018. A few weeks later, the player, then in Paris Saint-Germain, publicly refused his status as a reserve for the 2018 World Cup.

“He has returned to a very good level. We can not go back, I am not someone who likes to take radical positions. He has remained eligible,” explained Didier Deschamps.

The selection knows of other upheavals. World champion Blaise Matuidi (33, 84 mice), who left Juventus Turin for Inter Miami this summer, is not on the list, while defender Leizpig Dayot Upamecano and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar are making their first appearances in A.

Didier Deschamps also announced the presence of PSG star Kylian Mbappé, who played in the “Final 8” of the Champions League after recovering from a sprained ankle. However, Europe’s latest champions Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman will not be present.

The Blues will return to the field after a long absence caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, which in particular caused the postponement of Euro-2020 for a year. Their last match dates back to November 17, winning in Albania (2-0). They are expected on Monday at their gym in Clairefontaine, for a rally under high health vigilance.

They will play Sölna against Sweden on September 5 before hosting Croatia at the Stade de France three days later, for their League of Nations debut.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham / ENG), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton / ENG), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern / GER), Presnel Kimpembé (Paris SG), Clément Lenglet (FC Barcelona / ESP), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid / ESP), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig / GER), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid / ESP).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea / ENG), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus / ITA), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham / ENG).

Forwards: Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea / ENG), Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona / ESP), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille), Anthony Martial (Manchester United / ENG), Kylian Mbappé ( Paris SG).

With AFP and Reuters