France registers more than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19, the worst charge since the end of March

More than 6,000 more cases of coronavirus contamination were registered in France within 24 hours, Public Health France announced on Thursday. However, the number of hospitalizations and serious cases of intensive care is decreasing.

Once again, France has reached a new record: 6,111 more cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the last 24 hours, Public Health France (SPF) announced on Thursday 27 August.

This is the worst toll since the end of the containment on May 11 and the second heaviest toll since the epidemic began. As an indication, 7,578 cases had been reported on March 30, at the height of the crisis.

The total number of pollutants in France now amounts to 259,698 cases.

Despite this increase in the case, the number of hospital admissions linked to the epidemic dropped to 4,535, from 4,600 on Tuesday 25 August. The number of serious cases in intensive care is also decreasing: 381 against 410 two days earlier. The figures for Wednesday, August 26, were not released due to a technical error

Since Tuesday, 32 deaths have been registered, which increased the number of victims of Covid-19 to 30,566 since the epidemic began.

To address the re-emergence of cases, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new measures on Thursday, in particular the mandatory wearing of a mask in all public spaces in Paris and its inner suburbs. And this from Friday 28 August at 20

With Reuters