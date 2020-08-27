France stops glue bird hunting for thrushes and blackbirds

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to suspend the glue hunt for thrushes and blackbirds for 2020, the Elysee announced on Thursday. A decision taken pending a response from the European Court of Justice on this controversial hunting method.

France is the last country to allow it. Emmanuel Macron has stopped the glue hunt for thrushes and blackbirds, Élysée announced on Thursday 27 August. And this in anticipation of a response from the Court of Justice of the European Union on this controversial method of hunting birds.

The head of state made this decision, on Wednesday 26 August, after a meeting with the president of the National Association of Hunters Willy Schraen, in the presence of the Minister for Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili.

On the other hand, “quotas for other traditional hunts are maintained at their level last year,” Elysee added.

From 42,000 to zero

On 2 July, the European Commission again called on France to put an end to “illegal hunting and reconsider its methods of catching birds”, noting in particular slime hunting for thrushes and lark nets.

By the end of 2019, the Prime Minister had referred the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union to clarify whether the “Birds Directive” allowed the capture of certain species of wild birds with glue without having received a response for now.

By deciding to set zero for this season the glue hunting quota for thrushes and blackbirds, against 42,000 last season, Emmanuel Macron responds to both environmental and European Commission demands.

A position supported by Barbara Pompili, who, by receiving hunters shortly after her appointment in mid-July, had reiterated to them that they wanted to ban this practice, according to the federation. Once the small captives have been captured with glue, they are captured and caged to serve, sing, to attract others to the hunters.

France is the last country in Europe to allow it

These non-selective hunting methods, banned under a 2009 directive on the protection of birds with exceptions, have long been advocated by bird protection associations and environmental activists.

France is the last country in Europe to approve it in five departments in the south-east (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Var and Vaucluse).

I was worried about the minister’s position and a possible ban, and the hunters were received in Matignon on 7 August and announced a demonstration on 8 August near Fort de Brégançon – where Emmanuel Macron spent his holiday – but in the end it had stopped.

Europe’s Ecological National Secretary The Greens Julien Bayou had criticized the government for Jean Castex in early August, who he said was “postponing the end of the cruel hunt for glue”.

