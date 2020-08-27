France team: when Deschamps avoids the subject Benzema

When asked on Thursday about a possible return of Karim Benzema, the Blues coach did not want to answer and preferred to kick in contact.

On Thursday, Didier Deschamps created a surprise by remembering Adrien Rabiot more than two years after the latter refused to be a reservist for the 2018 World Cup. “pragmatic” the coach who did not escape the question of another long-term absentee in the Blues: Karim Benzema.

Still not called up to the French team, and this since the Mathieu Valbuena sextape deal in October 2015, the Real Madrid striker is coming out of a big season with his club. Enough to also consider that he will return to the selection in the coming months? Obviously no.

“I expected him! The question was well done, magnificent”, only Didier Deschamps answered before asking a new question.