Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, the deposed Malian president, is released by the Putschists

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta free from his movements, the Malian president who was ousted by a military junta on August 18 was released today. A gesture of goodwill when the presidents of neighboring countries meet at a summit on Friday.

For the rest of this issue, the deteriorating situation in Côte d’Ivoire is where political tensions are causing violence in society. Two deaths and dozens injured were recorded in Bonoua.

It is a failure for Didier Drogba who saw his candidacy rejected for the presidency of the Ivorian Football Association. IFF’s nomination committee refuses sesame to be one of the icons of African football.