In Beirut, schools destroyed by a double explosion do not open at the beginning of the school year

At the beginning of the school year, many schools in Beirut will not be able to open their doors because they were damaged by the double explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital. As the country is facing the worst economic crisis in its history, our special envoys visited facilities whose reconstruction has not yet begun.

The beginning of the school year is fast approaching, but several schools in Beirut will not be able to open their doors. Destroyed by the double explosion of the port, they are not a priority in a bankrupt Lebanon.

Unesco is trying to raise emergency funds to fund education for students who are deprived of classes and its head, Audrey Azoulay, was on site this Thursday, August 27th.

A total of 85,000 students affected

A stone’s throw from the port of Beirut, the public school Ashrafiye is one of the most affected. In a classroom, the walls threaten to collapse and the front door does not withstand the explosion.

The 90 students at the facility must follow online courses: most are not equipped but director Colette Khoury remains optimistic. “Beirut will be reborn again,” she told France 24. Due to a shortage of teachers and resources, five classes at this facility have been closed for the past two years.

A total of 85,000 students will probably not be able to return to school in September.

Click on the player above to see this exclusive report from our envoys to Beirut.