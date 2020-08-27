In Mali, junta announces release of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was released by the junta that ousted him last week, the military said on Thursday. He is now “at home” in Bamako.

The soldiers in power in Maliont announced on Thursday, August 27, that they had released the ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) a week after he had been ousted. The former leader had spent seven years as head of this state at war with the jihadists and facing a major political crisis.

“President IBK is free to move, he is at home,” Captain Djibrila Maïga, a spokesman for the junta, told AFP.

The National Committee for the Rescue of People, set up by the military to lead the country, “informs national and international public opinion that former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has been released and is currently in his residence,” the CNSP announced on Facebook.

In his home in Bamako

A family member showed on condition of anonymity that Ibrahim BoubacarKeïta had returned during the night to his home in Sebenikoro, the district in the capital Bamako.

The 75-year-old former head of state was arrested along with several other officials on August 18 during the coup led by Malian officers after months of political unrest.

The ousted president, commonly referred to as Malian by the acronym IBK, had in many of them become the main culprit for the serious security, political and economic crisis that their country has been sinking for years. He announced his resignation on national television that evening and said he had no other choice but to avoid bloodshed.

He had since been held in a place that had not been officially revealed.

With AFP