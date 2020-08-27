Italy: Marco Verratti not elected

Marco Verratti was not selected by Roberto Mancini in the group of Italy, which will face Bosnia and the Netherlands in the Nations League.
#Nazionale 🇮🇹
Gli #Azzurri convocati dal Ct #Mancini at your station #NationsLeague counter #Bosnia 🇧🇦 e #PaesiBassi🇳🇱❗️
➡️ List: https://t.co/JyFQIuQRKh#ItaliaBosnia #PaesiBassiItalia #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/7gIjwZNDNz
The Italian coach has not explained why he robbed the Parisian midfielder of the next two Nations League matches, against Bosnia-Herzegovina (September 4) and the Netherlands (September 7).
This decision may be related to the lack of physical shape of the transalpine environment, which returns from injury.
The list of Italy
Goalkeepers: Cragno, Donnarumma, Meret, Sirigu.
Defenders: Acerbi, Bastoni, Biraghi, Bonucci, Caldara, Chiellini, D’Ambrosio, Di Lorenzo, Florenzi, Mancini, Pellegrini, Spinazzola.
Media: Barella, Bonaventura, Castrovilli, Cristante, Jorginho, Gagliardini, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Sensi, Tonali, Zaniolo.
Forward: Belotti, Bernardeschi, Caputo, Chiesa, El Shaarawy, Immobile, Insigne, Kean, Lasagna, Orsolini.