Italy: Marco Verratti not elected



Marco Verratti was not selected by Roberto Mancini in the group of Italy, which will face Bosnia and the Netherlands in the Nations League.

After losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich), Marco Verratti is not on the list of the 37 players called up to the Italian national team on Thursday by Roberto Mancini.

The Italian coach has not explained why he robbed the Parisian midfielder of the next two Nations League matches, against Bosnia-Herzegovina (September 4) and the Netherlands (September 7).

This decision may be related to the lack of physical shape of the transalpine environment, which returns from injury.

The list of Italy

Goalkeepers: Cragno, Donnarumma, Meret, Sirigu.

Defenders: Acerbi, Bastoni, Biraghi, Bonucci, Caldara, Chiellini, D’Ambrosio, Di Lorenzo, Florenzi, Mancini, Pellegrini, Spinazzola.

Media: Barella, Bonaventura, Castrovilli, Cristante, Jorginho, Gagliardini, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Sensi, Tonali, Zaniolo.

Forward: Belotti, Bernardeschi, Caputo, Chiesa, El Shaarawy, Immobile, Insigne, Kean, Lasagna, Orsolini.