Kigali issues arrest warrant for Aloys Ntiwiragabo, targeted by investigation in France

Rwanda has issued an international arrest warrant against Aloys Ntiwiragabo, head of military intelligence during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, believed to be living in France today. A preliminary inquiry into “crimes against humanity” was opened in July by French justice.

The French unit responsible for fighting war crimes and crimes against humanity had already been investigating the character since the end of July, following revelations by Mediapart who claimed to have found the trail of Aloys Ntiwiragabo, 72, near Orléans in central France.

Following the French investigation, Rwanda has just issued an international arrest warrant against this former head of military intelligence during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

“We have issued an international arrest warrant against Aloys Ntiwiragabo, suspected of genocide” and that a French media claim to have found in France, Rwandan Attorney General Aimable Havugiyaremye told reporters on Tuesday. “We have investigated his case and we are working with the French unit responsible for combating war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he added.

Author of “a plan to eradicate the Tutsi civilian population”

Aloys Ntiwiragabo has previously been the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), which has been upheld for several years, according to a French legal source.

“Crimes against humanity” from the Paris Court had tried to hear him as a witness in 2012 in an investigation and had requested the Rwandan authorities. According to this legal source, the latter replied that Aloys Ntiwiragabo was a refugee in an African country.

Aloys Ntiwiragabo appears in indictment from the ICTR from 1998 and is aimed at people suspected of being among the main perpetrators of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. He is mentioned as part of a group of eleven officials who “from the end of 1990 to July 1994 […]agreed with each other and with others to draw up a plan with the intention of eradicating the Tutsi civilian population and eliminating members of the opposition and thus remaining in power. “

The genocide committed in Rwanda in 1994, when the extremist Hutu regime was overthrown, left about 800,000 dead between April and July 1994, mainly among the Tutsi minority, but also among moderate Hutus, according to the UN.

In another 2002 act against four of these eleven people, Aloys Ntiwiragabo is described as “updated [des] lists of people identified as the enemy “- the Tutsis – and their” accomplices “- members of the opposition – to” execute “them.

The late hunt for suspected genocide in France

On May 16, the arrest near Paris, after a twenty-five-year run by the Rwandan genocide “financier”, Félicien Kabuga, shed a strong light on the ancient presence and the delayed hunt for suspected genocide in France, which remained until the end allied with the last Hutu regime in Rwanda.

The Paris Court of Appeal issued a favorable opinion in early June on the transfer of Félicien Kabuga to international justice, but he appealed to the Supreme Court. He asks to be tried in France and emphasizes fragile health and the risk of being handed over to the Rwandan authorities. His hearing is scheduled for September 2.

In this case, Serge Brammertz, prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (MTPI), the structure responsible for completing the work of the International Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday, along with a team of prosecutors. and investigators. He will spend two weeks in the country, and his team a month, to gather evidence against Félicien Kabuga and other people suspected of being involved in the genocide.

Rwanda regularly calls on European countries, including France, to track and assess those responsible for the genocide on the run more effectively.

