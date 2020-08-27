Mercato – Too tied to Naples, Cavani Juve refuses!

According to information from Sky Italia, Edinson Cavani would have rejected Juventus because of his Neapolitan past.

Where will Edinson Cavani bounce back? At the end of his contract at PSG, Uruguayan, now free as air, failed to agree with Benfica. According to the Portuguese press, he would have refused the Portuguese club’s salary proposal.

And this is not the only offer rejected by Cavani during the transfer window, according to information from Sky Italia. El Matador could have actually landed … on Juventus’ side!

Cavani, that is 104 goals in 138 matches for Napoli



The Italian team decided to replace Gonzalo Higuain, and made an offer to the former Parisian, considered sharper than his Argentine counterpart in front of the cage, but Cavani said no!

The reason ? Its Neapolitan past. Former Napoli player (2010-2013), with whom he scored 104 goals in 138 games before signing for Paris, Uruguayan felt it would be impossible for him to play in the colors of the Old Lady. A rare gesture in today’s football.