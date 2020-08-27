OFFICIAL – Caio Henrique arrives in Monaco

Due to OM, Caio Henrique is finally coming to Monaco. The Monegasque club has formalized his transfer.

With a Fabinho profile, Caio Henrique arrived at ASM, who, however, was aware of OM according to various media.

The versatile left-back (he can also play a midfielder), 23, signed 5 years for the Principality club, probably under the leadership of Niko Kovac.

AS Monaco paid a pittance of 10 million euros, including bonuses, to sell their club Atletico Madrid. Monaco announced their arrival via a video on Twitter on Thursday.