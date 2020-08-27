OFFICIAL – Rennes hires Guirassy

It’s official, Serhou Guirassy joins the Stade Rennais. The 24-year-old striker leaves Amiens. The size of the transfer was not disclosed.

As we informed you, the Guirassy file was closed by Rennes. Author of a successful season in Ligue 1 with Amiens (13 goals in 38 games in all competitions), Guirassy will continue his career in Brittany.

“I am relieved,” said the player for his first words as Rennais. “It took a while but I am very proud and very happy to join a club like Stade Rennais FC. I look forward to discovering the supporters and my new teammates. I “We hope we will do fantastic things this season in the league and in the Champions League”, he added.

The Breton press release is pleased to have been able to obtain such a recruitment. “He is coming to strengthen the front of the Rennes attack. Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, ​​24, signed up for five years with Rouge et Noir on Thursday. A fast, powerful and hard hitting player, a native of Arles was observed and sought after “It was in Brittany that he finally chose to develop and discover European games”, we can read on the official page of Rennes.