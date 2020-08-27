Positive for coronavirus, Paul Pogba absent from the Blues list

The Manchester United midfielder will miss the Blues rally. He tested positive for coronavirus and was placed in isolation.

Manchester United player Paul Pogba will not be present at the next French team competition.

In fact, the 27-year-old midfielder has tested positive for coronavirus, which is confirmed by coach Didier Deschamps. The 2018 World Cup winner will therefore miss the two Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden. He was replaced in the team by Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

France team – Aouar, Upamecano and Camavinga called up, Rabiot back

Tanguy Ndombele, who plays for Tottenham, is also out to test positive for Covid-19.

From now on, Paul Pogba will spend 14 days in solitary confinement. Which means he will miss the start of Manchester United’s preparations for the season, which will begin next week after an extended season 2019-20, following the Red Devils’ participation in the Europa League semi-final.

France travels to Sweden for their first Nations League meeting on Friday 5 September, before welcoming Croatia in a remake of the 2018 World Cup final on 8 September. For these two meetings, the Blues present a list full of surprises.