PSG and Nasser al-Khelaïfi say goodbye to Thiago Silva

Expected for Chelsea, who he should join in the next two seasons, Silva will leave a big void in the capital. The beginning of a monument.

Expected for Chelsea, who he should join in the next two seasons, Thiago Silva had one last big story with Paris, during the Final 8 in the Champions League, even though he lost with his team in the final against Bayern Munich (1-0) . The emblematic captain of the club Ile-de-France, the Brazilian formalized his departure on Wednesday night, with a moving message published on his personal Instagram account, thanking the supporters as well as the whole club.

“Today ends a cycle, after 8 years in the PSG team, I want to thank my teammates, the entire technical team and management, the fans, my family, God and my friends, for all these happy moments we lived in City of Light. Here, together with my wife Belle Silva, we lived unforgettable moments, our children grew up, we became French citizens and we will carry forever these years lived and France in our hearts. Thank you so much “, he wrote.

“Your legendary status here at PSG will last forever”

This Thursday, it’s Paris Saint-Germain’s turn to go there with his message. “After eight seasons of proudly wearing the colors and bracelet of Paris Saint-Germain, Thiago Silva leaves the club in the capital. Passion, determination, professionalism … Values ​​representing O Monstro, which has marked Rouge’s history and blue”, announces the champion of France on its website. In addition, Nasser al-Khelaïfi did not hesitate to pay a final tribute to the former AC Milan player.

“Thiago, thank you for these eight memorable years, full of lasting memories and for your commitment, dedication and aura. You will forever be one of the greatest players in history and your legendary status here in Paris Saint-Germain will be I wish you and your family the best for your future challenges, you will always be a part of the family and the club’s history, thank you very much Captain “, wrote the CEO. In Paris, Thiago Silva will have played 315 matches since 2012. Monument.