The European Union condemns the prosecution

The European Union (EU) has called on the Belarussian authorities to enter into a dialogue with the opposition as the protest movement against President Lukashenko enters its third week. EU and member state ambassadors in Minsk told the Belarusian Foreign Minister on Thursday (August 27) that the prosecution’s prosecution was “unacceptable”.

The meeting with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei comes when the EU will soon decide on the sanctions it intends to impose on senior officials, who are said to have played a role in the repression and electoral fraud in Belarus. “European diplomats have stressed that the prosecution of members of the Coordinating Council on the grounds defined by the authorities is unacceptable,” the EU delegation said on its Facebook page.

This council was formed by the opposition to promote a transfer of power as President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in existence since 1994, is facing a unique protest movement that arose through his controversial re-election on 9 August. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country, despite a brutal first wave of repression.

This coordination council is the target of an inquiry into “attacks on national security” and several of its members were called by witnesses as witnesses, such as Nobel Laureate in Literature Svetlana Alexievich, Wednesday, and opponent Maria Kolesnikova, Thursday.

EU diplomats have also demanded access to prisons where people who have demonstrated against the government are being held, including reports of beatings and torture of released prisoners. Alexander Loukachenko, who remains inflexible even though he will soon face a three-week protest, on Thursday condemned a “hybrid war”, both diplomatic and media, piloted by his Baltic and Polish neighbors.

Vladimir Putin calls for a way out of the crisis

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on all actors in the crisis to “find a way out.” “We are convinced that all participants in this process will have enough common sense, without extremism, to find a way out,” the Russian president said in an interview with public television channel Rossiya-24.

The Kremlin tenant also recalled that the crisis in his neighbor was “the activities of Belarusian society and people”, adding that from his point of view “we behave in a much more reserved and neutral way than many other countries, both European and American”.

Referring to the security assistance he promised Belarus, announced in mid-August by his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, the Russian president declared that his country “has obligations” to Belarus and “will fulfill them.” “Alexander Gregoryevich (Lukashenko) asked me to set up a certain reserve of law enforcement officials and I did,” he said.

“But we have agreed that I will not use it until the situation is out of control and the extremist elements […] cross certain obstacles: that they set fire to cars, houses, banks, attempts to seize administrative buildings “, he continued, saying he hoped” not to come to this need “.

