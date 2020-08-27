the most important messages from Jean Castex

A few days before the start of the school year, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, held a press conference, together with the Ministers of Health, Olivier Véran, and the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, to find out the epidemic situation of Covid-19, which is experiencing a recovery in France.

The government notes an "undeniable rise in the epidemic [qui] "the whole territory is progressing", with "39 positive cases per 100,000, four times more than a month ago," said Jean Castex. "The number of hospital admissions is slowly but surely increasing. More than 800 covid patients are being admitted to hospital for a week now, up from 500 six weeks ago," he added.

Prior to this progression, the government has placed 19 new departments in the red zone, with active circulation of the virus, giving a total of 21 departments.

The Prime Minister indicated that the government was doing everything to avoid a general refinancing, but added that he should in principle prepare for it.

In an attempt to stop this progression in a context where the school year and the beginning of the summer holidays risk accentuating pollution, the government has decided to extend the obligation to wear a mask, especially in companies and schools.

Jean Castex, who confirmed that 700 verbalisations were carried out daily across the country in order not to fulfill the obligation to wear a mask, considered Jean Castex to be “urgent to act when wearing a mask” in Paris.