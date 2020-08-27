The Tour de France 2020 will depart in “almost closed session” from Nice despite two cases of Covid-19

Ahead of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the Tour de France 2020 will start on Saturday from Nice in a “close closed door”, the head of the Alpes-Maritimes announced on Thursday. Two days before departure, two “non-negative” cases of Covid-19 were detected.

The Tour de France 2020 will start on Saturday, August 29, from Nice in front of just a few dozen people, the head of the Alpes-Maritimes announced on Thursday, August 27, referring to an “almost closed session to start”, due to the health crisis.

Two members of the Lotto team were sent home after a “non-negative” Covid-19 test, the Belgian training announced. These two cases are the first to be announced by the Tour de France. Two other people from the team, who shared a room with them, also returned. According to Belgian media, the four people who left the tour are two assistant coaches and two mechanics.

“A first test was carried out six days ago on the whole team, the team said. This was negative for everyone. This Wednesday, August 26, a second test was carried out on the staff and the runners. Unfortunately, one test was positive and another suspicious.”

They would compete in this formation, led by Australian Caleb Ewan and Belgian Philippe Gilbert.

From 1,750 to 1,000 people

For the first two stages, which are run in the Nice region, on Saturday and Sunday, spectators along the road must be masked and no vehicle can park in the passports, Bernard Gonzalez added during a press conference.

In addition, the number of spectators was reduced from 1,750 to 1,000 people for the presentation of the team on Thursday in the center of Nice.

A few hours earlier, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced, “in the face of the undeniable rise of the epidemic”, that 19 new departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, would be placed “in the red zone”.

With AFP