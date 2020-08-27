Without a new government, Lebanon risks disappearing, warns Jean-Yves Le Drian

A new government must be formed in Lebanon, otherwise the country risks disappearing, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday. President Emmanuel Macron is expected on September 1 in Beirut to persuade the Lebanese authorities to quickly form an expert government.

On Thursday, 27 August, France reiterated its call for the rapid formation of a government and the adoption of “emergency reforms” in Lebanon, warning that this country is in danger of disappearing in the wake of the crisis.

“The risk today is that Lebanon will disappear, so these measures must be taken,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian insisted.onRTL.

In the wake of President Emmanuel Macron visiting Beirut on August 6, two days after the gigantic explosions that destroyed the city and the country, the French diplomat stressed that these reforms could not be carried out by the current political class, called by the Lebanese. “They phagocytose themselves to reach agreement on passivity. This is no longer possible and we say it forcefully,” said Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“The President of the Republic said that when he went to Lebanon on August 6, he will say it again when he is in Beirut on Tuesday [1er septembre]”, he added.” “Everyone knows what to do, but there is no more government right now in Lebanon,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his team had resigned amid criticism of general negligence following the explosion in the port of several thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate. left about 180 dead and destroyed entire districts of Beirut.

No funding from France but a new government

More than two weeks after the resignation of the Diab government, President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for parliamentary consultations on the basis of which a new head of government will be appointed, among differences between the traditional governing parties. Parliament.

Emmanuel Macron is expected 1your September in Beirut. According to a diplomatic source, he is trying to persuade the Lebanese authorities to form a government of experts who can reform and restore the trust and donors of their citizens, almost a month after the explosions that destroyed the port of La capital and part of the city.

“A government must be reconstituted, they must do so quickly, because there is an emergency, both humanitarian and cross-health. […]and then the political urgency if we want this country to last, “the French Foreign Minister insisted. This country is on the edge of the abyss. “Half of the population lives below the poverty line, there is a helpless youth, there is a situation of unemployment that is frightening, an inflation that is astonishing,” he calculated.

This requires the formation of a “mission government” that can quickly implement “substantial reforms, otherwise the international community would not be there,” Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated. “We will not sign an empty check for a government that does not implement the reforms that everyone knows,” he insisted, citing public services and the banking system in particular.

With AFP and Reuters